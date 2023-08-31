2-year-old boy pulled from Springfield swimming pool

A 2-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool late Thursday afternoon in Springfield.

The child’s mother reported the boy missing at 4:52 p.m. in the 200 block of North Clairmont Avenue.

A second call at 4:56 p.m. reported that the child was found in a backyard pool, said Lt. Michael Curtis of the Springfield Police Division.

The child was unresponsive when he was taken by the Springfield Fire Division to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Curtis said.

The boy was flown by CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

According to reports, the 2-year-old had been missing for about 15 minutes before he was found; however, it is not clear how long he may have been in the water.