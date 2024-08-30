20 new American citizens take oath, savor moment at Dragons baseball game

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio presided over a naturalization ceremony hosted by the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark. United States Magistrate Judge Peter Silvain administered the oath to the new citizens who stood on the field in the area of the third base line between the third and fourth inning. The new citizens waved American flags while being embraced by the crowd.

“It was the feeling of coming home, that’s what it felt like,” said John Craven, a Bellbrook resident who was born in South Africa and became an American citizen Tuesday night. “You don’t realize it until you’re standing there that this is now for real.”

“It’s a feeling that’s difficult to describe,” said Hugo Ortega, a West Carrollton resident who was born in Mexico and also became an American citizen Tuesday night. Ortega said he was thankful for the opportunity to take the oath at the ballpark.

The ceremony was the last step of a journey that takes years to complete to become an American citizen. The candidates were lawful residents of the United States who passed required background checks, had proven their good moral character, and passed English reading, writing and speaking tests. They also passed a U.S. history and civics exam.

“It was a wonderful experience getting to naturalize these new citizens in front of our Dayton Dragons hometown fans,” Judge Silvain said. “From the crowd’s response, I think there was a deep appreciation of all the years of hard work it took for these 20 applicants to join our American team.”

Naturalization ceremonies often take place in a federal courtroom, but The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio hosts several naturalizations at community locations across southern Ohio to showcase an important role of the judiciary and connect with the community it serves.

“Becoming an American citizen can be one of the most important moments in someone’s life,” said Chief District Judge Algenon L. Marbley. “The court is proud to be able to share that experience and to welcome others to celebrate with the new citizens.”

The Dayton Dragons have partnered with the court and United States Customs and Immigration Services to host a ceremony during a game for the last several years.