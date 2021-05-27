2021 Dayton Celtic Festival canceled due to coronavirus

Organizers blamed late-lifting COVID-19 restrictions and issues abroad in its announcement posted Wednesday on its website regarding the cancellation of the festival originally planned for the last weekend in July.

“We find that due to the late lifting of restrictions we are unable to present the same caliber event we have proudly produced these past two decades,” the United Irish of Dayton Inc. posted online. “We are unable to secure any international artists due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, unable to provide imported beers at sufficient quantity, unable to present a full cultural area, unable to provide whiskey tastings and unable to create the required new festival layout needed due to significant construction taking place at our festival site.