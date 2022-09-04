dayton-daily-news logo
X

2022 Dayton Reggae Festival cancelled due to weather

Detroit-based One Love Reggae Band (pictured), Seefari and Johnny Payne & the True Believers are among the acts performing at the Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit-based One Love Reggae Band (pictured), Seefari and Johnny Payne & the True Believers are among the acts performing at the Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News
By
58 minutes ago

The Dayton Reggae Festival was cancelled today due to anticipation of inclement weather.

The festival was part of the Downtown Summer Music Series: Groove which involves a plethora of live music, food, vendors and other such activities.

Jah Soul, Luv Locz, Johnny Payne and The True Believers, Seefari and One Love Reggae Band were scheduled performers, according to the Dayton Reggae Festival’s event page.

Sponsors for the event included the City of Dayton’s Department of Recreation, Levitt Pavilion, Radisson of Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership and Taje Music Entertainment, the event page said.

The City of Dayton has not made an official announcement as to whether the festival will be rescheduled.

In Other News
1
Holiday at Home parade on Monday will close down Kettering streets
2
Troy family bringing veteran recognition program to local cemetery
3
What have your neighbors’ homes sold for recently?
4
Police officer who was taken off life support sent to hospice facility...
5
AlterFest built on tradition of service to community

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top