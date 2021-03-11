21-year-old Middletown man ejected, killed after car crash into building

A 21-year-old Middletown man was killed after he was ejected Tuesday night when in a car crash that injured three others.
The victim was identified as Charles Barrett, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Lefferson Road in Middletown, according to a release issued Wednesday evening by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post.
Barrett was a passenger in a 2008 Mini Cooper that was headed east on Lefferson Road around 9 p.m. when the driver, Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Middletown, “was traveling at a very high rate of speed” before he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a building, the patrol said.
Kenyon and passenger Khalil Cozad, also 22 of Middletown, suffered serious injuries and are hospitalized, as is a 17-year-old boy who suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
The crash remains under investigation, and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor is not known.
The Middletown Division of Police, Middletown Division of Fire and Butler County Coroner’s Office assisted the OSHP at the scene.