21-year-old Middletown man ejected, killed after car crash into building

The victim was identified as Charles Barrett, who was pronounced dead at the scene on Lefferson Road in Middletown, according to a release issued Wednesday evening by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Hamilton Post.

Barrett was a passenger in a 2008 Mini Cooper that was headed east on Lefferson Road around 9 p.m. when the driver, Jordan Kenyon, 22, of Middletown, “was traveling at a very high rate of speed” before he lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a building, the patrol said.