260 apartments planned for Julienne school site in Dayton’s shrinking Five Oaks

About 260 new housing units are being proposed for a former school and apartment site in Dayton’s Five Oaks neighborhood, which has seen a significant loss of population in recent years and decades.

Some people have raised concerns about the density of the proposed housing and its potential impact on traffic, but some neighbors and city officials say the developer is known for high-quality developments, and the project would bring new residents to an area that really could use them.

The neighborhood “has lost about 2,000 people from the 1990 Census to the 2020 Census,” said Tony Kroeger, Dayton’s director of planning. “I think there may be capacity here. ... We’re all rooting for Five Oaks and don’t want to see this population decline continually.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

A real estate development firm called Magnus Capital Partners proposes constructing new apartment buildings on the former site of Julienne High School and Hampton Square Apartments.

Students were educated in the Julienne High School building from 1926 until 2007, then there was a long public debate over its future before it was demolished in 2012.

The proposed project site is nearly 13 acres. The vacant property is bounded by Forest Avenue to the east, Old Orchard Avenue to the west and Homewood Avenue to the south.

The site plan calls for seven stacked-flats buildings that are two stories tall along Homewood and Old Orchard avenues, plus four other buildings that are four stories tall.

Magnus Capital Partners also proposes creating about 5,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space along Forest Avenue.

The property likely would have many amenities.

At other properties it has developed, Magnus Capital Partners offers walking paths and trails, outdoor seating, pickle ball courts, playground equipment, green space, dog parks, game rooms, fitness areas, kids areas, conference rooms and common kitchen spaces.

Magnus Capital Partners is known for creating new “workforce housing” that is affordable to people and families with moderate incomes.

The western portion of the Five Oaks site is at a significantly higher elevation than the eastern section, and the topographical changes should provide opportunities for good views, Kroeger said.

Some local residents have said they are worried that the project will be too dense.

But Kroeger said the site plan calls for about 20 units per acre, which is less dense than many newer residential developments in the city, including some that have 40 to 60 units per acre.

“We just have to remember this is a very large site,” he said.

Kroeger said he personally visited Magnus Capital Partners’ HōM Flats residential developments in Michigan.

He said he believes the proposed Dayton project, with the right design, can be compatible with surrounding area and the Five Oaks neighborhood, which is full of single-family homes.

The Five Oaks neighborhood was home to nearly 4,800 residents in 1990, but its population declined to less than 4,200 people a decade later.

The neighborhood had about 3,000 residents in 2010, but then it lost about 9% of its population in the next 10 years. Today, roughly 2,740 people call it home.

The city does not have that many sites that are a good fit for larger multi-family housing projects, and developers often view former school properties as some of the best candidates for that type of housing, Kroeger said.

David Maas, who lives on Five Oaks Ave, said he supports the project, but traffic and aesthetics remain a concern for him and his neighbors. He said the buildings need thoughtful designs.

“I like the idea of bringing a new, vibrant community, a diverse community and subsidized housing for the working market,” he said.

Vishal Arora, founder and CEO of Magnus Capital Partners, said his company listened to community members’ concerns about the appearance of the buildings and their feedback will be factored into the design plans.

He said his company is willing to create housing with a mid-century modern look that balances modern and historical designs.

Nathan Jones, who lives on Squirrel Road just south of the proposed site, said originally he was adamantly against this project, but he recently changed his mind after talking with neighbors and learning more about it.

He said he still has traffic concerns that hopefully can and will be addressed.

He also said he has confidence in Magnus Capital Partners, but he does not want any other developer to get a chance to build there if this project did not move forward.

The Dayton Plan Board recommended approval of Magnus Capital Partners’ request for a planned development and a zoning change. The city commission still needs to approve the request.

The project will still need to obtain final plan review from the Dayton Plan Board to proceed. Final plan review is expected to evaluate the building design and appearance and other project details.