29-year-old man killed in crash on US 35 in Beavercreek

A 29-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a crash on U.S. 35 in Beavercreek.

The crash victim, identified as Jedidhia Wood, was driving a Ford pickup truck around 10:25 p.m. east on U.S. 35 near the 835 exit when his truck hit another vehicle and he lost control, said Capt. Scott Molnar of the Beavercreek Police Department.

Wood’s truck went off the right side of the highway, then flipped over the guardrail and came to rest in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

“Preliminary findings suggest that Mr. Wood lost control of his vehicle after attempting to pass another vehicle,” Molnar said.

Weather and alcohol may be contributing factors to the crash, which remains under investigation, he said.