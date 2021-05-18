2J Supply readies to celebrate new Keowee Street location

Thursday’s will offer a ribbon cutting, free breakfast and lunch, tours and more.

2J Supply Company Inc. was established by Jim Winget and Jerry Trimbach in 1962, at 2130 E. First St.

Both of the founders had names that began with the letter “J”, so they chose the name 2J Supply Co., the company’s web site said.

The business is meant to serve as a “distribution house” that was focused on the needs of the contractor. Today, there are locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Lima and elsewhere in Ohio, as well as Kentucky and West Virginia.