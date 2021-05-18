2J Supply readies to celebrate new Keowee Street location

A longtime Dayton distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment is getting ready to open its new $6 million Dayton location.
A ribbon cutting and grand opening event for customers only is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the company’s 1456 N. Keowee St. location.
2J Supply moved ahead with plans for its new $6 million-plus headquarters and distribution facility after Dayton city commissioners last July approved the rezoning of 11 acres along the street.
The equipment wholesale distributor had outgrown its Valley Street location, Larry Trimbach, who runs the company’s real estate arm, told commissioners last summer.
Thursday’s will offer a ribbon cutting, free breakfast and lunch, tours and more.
2J Supply Company Inc. was established by Jim Winget and Jerry Trimbach in 1962, at 2130 E. First St.
Both of the founders had names that began with the letter “J”, so they chose the name 2J Supply Co., the company’s web site said.
The business is meant to serve as a “distribution house” that was focused on the needs of the contractor. Today, there are locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Lima and elsewhere in Ohio, as well as Kentucky and West Virginia.