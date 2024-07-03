2nd person indicted in dismemberment of Kettering man

Kettering Municipal Court records identified Reiff as the girlfriend of Edgar S. Keiter Jr.

Keiter Jr. was charged with gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the dismemberment of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr.

Reiff is accused of telling a witness Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

“The defendant also (told) the witness that she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. was in jail at the time,” an affidavit read.

Reiff was reportedly seen in the storage unit with Keither Jr. while his father’s body was being stored and moved.

Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in a tarp in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road in Trotwood on April 22. A man texted Montgomery County Regional Dispatch his roommate had found human remains at the end of their driveway.

Investigators were able to identify the remains using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery.

On May 1, Keiter Jr. was arrested at his Dayton residence. The same day, police found the rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road in Trotwood. The remains were in bags that reportedly matched the tarp his legs were found in.

Keiter Jr. was charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse two days later in Kettering Municipal Court.