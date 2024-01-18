BreakingNews
Local police won’t release info on officer-involved shootings: 5 things to know

2nd suspect in Bethel Twp. arson fire arrested

A second person charged in connection to an arson fire at a Bethel Twp. home in September has been taken into custody and returned to Miami County.

U.S. Marshals found 30-year-old Nicholas A. Kelch, of Greenville, in Clarksville, Tennessee, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported back to Miami County and booked into the county jail.

Kelch and 38-year-old Stephanie L. Cahill, of Fairborn, are both facing one count of aggravated arson for a fire on Sept. 6 in the 5500 block of Ross Road.

The house was a total loss and the fire deemed suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, Kelch and Cahill were identified as two suspects. Cahill was arrested in November and has since been released on bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelch pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday and his bond was set at $500,000, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Cahill previously pleaded guilty in November and her bond was set at $100,000. She’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.

