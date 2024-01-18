2nd suspect in Bethel Twp. arson fire arrested

Kelch and 38-year-old Stephanie L. Cahill, of Fairborn, are both facing one count of aggravated arson for a fire on Sept. 6 in the 5500 block of Ross Road.

The house was a total loss and the fire deemed suspicious, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, Kelch and Cahill were identified as two suspects. Cahill was arrested in November and has since been released on bail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kelch pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday and his bond was set at $500,000, according to Miami County Municipal Court records. His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Cahill previously pleaded guilty in November and her bond was set at $100,000. She’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 25.