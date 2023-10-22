3 injured in Huber Heights shooting Saturday night

Three people were injured in a shooting in Huber Heights on Saturday night.

Huber Heights Police and Fire Divisions responded around 11:52 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the 8400 block of Trowbride Way, according to Huber Heights Police.

Medical aid was given, and the three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

