3 injured in Huber Heights shooting Saturday night

Three people were injured in a shooting in Huber Heights on Saturday night.
Huber Heights Police and Fire Divisions responded around 11:52 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the 8400 block of Trowbride Way, according to Huber Heights Police.
Medical aid was given, and the three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
It is unknown what led up to the shooting.
The shooting is under investigation.
