3 major initiatives highlight on competition hub

· The Air Force Gaming League’s pilot intramural season will be expanded to all Air Force and Space Force installations early next year. The best players at each base will advance to major command finals, and each MAJCOM winner will be invited to the Air Force Championships.

For more information, visit https://discord.gg/airforcegaming or send an email to contact@airforcegaming.com. You can also join AFG’s Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/airforcegaming.