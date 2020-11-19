X

3 major initiatives highlight on competition hub

ajc.com

Air Force Gaming | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

This week’s launch of Air Force Gaming, the Air Force’s official gaming program and competition hub, is highlighted by three major initiatives:

· AFG Discord – Air Force Gaming’s esports community is now open for all Airmen and Space professionals.

· Call of Duty esports team qualifiers – AFG is hosting the first-ever “All-Air Force” & “All-Space Force” team qualifiers Nov. 14.

· The Air Force Gaming League’s pilot intramural season will be expanded to all Air Force and Space Force installations early next year. The best players at each base will advance to major command finals, and each MAJCOM winner will be invited to the Air Force Championships.

For more information, visit https://discord.gg/airforcegaming or send an email to contact@airforcegaming.com. You can also join AFG’s Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/airforcegaming.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.