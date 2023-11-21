3 people injured after Jeep hits parked vehicles after being shot at in Dayton

Three people were injured after a person shot at a Jeep in Dayton Sunday and it crashed into two parked vehicles.

Dayton crews responded to reports of a crash in the first block of East Maplewood Avenue around 2:39 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A white 2014 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on East Maple Avenue when the driver lost control of their vehicle and collided with a white 2018 Chrysler 300 and gray 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, according to a crash report.

When Dayton police responded, they found the Jeep on its side, Maj. Brian Johns said.

Two victims were found nearby and were taken to the hospital. A third victim declined to go to the hospital.

“Someone fired shots at the white SUV, the vehicle then crashed into two parked cars and flipped on to its side,” Johns said. “The two transported to an area hospital are listed in stable condition.”

The Jeep had disabling damage while the second and third vehicles had minor damage, according to the crash report.

The Dayton Police Department is seeking anyone who might have information about this incident to please contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If the person wishes to remain anonymous they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or here.