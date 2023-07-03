3 people injured in 2-car crash in Dayton

Three people were hurt, including one suffering from life-threatening injuries, after an early Monday car crash in Dayton.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. to North Main Street and Ridge Avenue to a two-car crash, according to Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.

Two crash victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the third to Kettering Health Dayton, he said.

One person is in life-threatening condition while the injuries of the other two were not life-threatening.

Main Street was closed from Santa Clara to Delaware avenues for approximately two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.