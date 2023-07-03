BreakingNews
3 people injured in 2-car crash in Dayton
Local News
By
11 minutes ago
One crash victim suffers life-threatening injuries, police say.

Three people were hurt, including one suffering from life-threatening injuries, after an early Monday car crash in Dayton.

Crews responded around 12:20 a.m. to North Main Street and Ridge Avenue to a two-car crash, according to Dayton Police Department spokesman James Rider.

Two crash victims were taken to Miami Valley Hospital and the third to Kettering Health Dayton, he said.

One person is in life-threatening condition while the injuries of the other two were not life-threatening.

Main Street was closed from Santa Clara to Delaware avenues for approximately two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

