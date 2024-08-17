3 people injured in Dayton shooting

Three people were injured after a shooting in Dayton residential neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dayton crews responded to reports of injuries following shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Kammer Avenue and Whitmore Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said three people shot were transported to a local hospital, however, their conditions are unknown.
No information is yet available about suspects.
We will update as we learn more.
