3 people injured in Dayton shooting

Three people were injured after a shooting in Dayton residential neighborhood Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dayton crews responded to reports of injuries following shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Kammer Avenue and Whitmore Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch said three people shot were transported to a local hospital, however, their conditions are unknown.

No information is yet available about suspects.

We will update as we learn more.

