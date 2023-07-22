X

3 people injured in two-vehicle crash in Darke County Friday

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision in Greenville Twp. Friday night.

Darke County deputies, Greenville Twp. Rescue, Greenville Twp. Fire, and Greenville City Fire were dispatched to State Route 49 and Childrens Home Bradford Road on reports of an injury crash around 10:12 p.m., according to statement from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A gray 2011 Ford Fusion driven by a 26-year-old traveled south on state route 49 and failed to failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn, the sheriff’s office said. He traveled into a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata headed northbound.

The Ford Fusion driver was treated at the scene and was transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries.

The 20-old-year woman and her second passenger of the Hyundai Sonata were treated at the scene transported to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries.

