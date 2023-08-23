3 taken to hospital in semi crash in Greene County

Three people were transported to area hospitals, including a woman with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle crash in Greene County Tuesday night.

The crash was reported around 11:34 p.m. on state Route 235 near Dayton Yellow Springs Road in Bath Twp.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northeast on Dayton Yellow Springs Road when it went through a red light, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia post.

A semi truck hit the Malibu in the intersection, causing the semi to roll onto its side.

The crash also took down a utility pole and power line near the intersection.

The driver of the semi truck had minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. A woman in the front passenger seat was transported with serious injuries and a juvenile in the backseat was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for possible injuries, according to OSHP.

The road was closed while crews worked to get the semi truck upright and while debris and the downed power line were removed.

The driver of the Malibu was determined to be at fault for the crash and was cited for a red light violation, according to OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.