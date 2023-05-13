32nd annual Furry Skurry 5k will be hosted at new location

Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s 32nd annual Furry Skurry 5K will take place on May 2 in Centervile.
The event will be taking place at a new location: Stubbs Park, at 255 West Spring Valley Pike.
“We encourage everyone to bring their friends, family and coworkers out for this fun-filled day,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said in a press release from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “All of our programs and services are funded through donations by individuals, companies and grants. This is why events such as the Furry Skurry 5K are so critical to our organization. Your support is helping us impact thousands of animals right in our community.”
The day will begin with a 5K race at 8:30 a.m. that people can participate in with or without their pet, with top overall male and female finishers as well as top overall male and female finishers with dogs will each win a $100 gift card to Runner’s Plus.
Activities will include:
- 5K Run/Walk
- Obedience and Trick Demonstrations courtesy of Dog Training Elite
- Free pet CPR classes courtesy of Waynesville Veterinary Hospital
- Food Trucks including Hamburger Wagon, Purely Sweet Bakery, Iquisine’s and Nourishing Souls Mobile Juice Bar
- Beverage tent with beer, wine, mimosas, bloody Mary’s, seltzers, soda and water
- Rainbow Bridge Memorial Garden sponsored by Snider Pet Crematory, Royal Canin and Larrick’s Warehouse Outlet
- Dog stunt show by TeamZOOM Canine Entertainment
- Interact with some farm friends in our Goat Zone courtesy of GoatCountry LLC
- 1:1 Demo Stretches courtesy of StretchLab Centerville
- Painted Pawjects artwork created by your pet from Barstools & Brushstrokes
- Free massages courtesy of Medical Massage Associates
- Flea(less) Market shopping with our sponsors, pet-related and healthy lifestyle vendors
- Pet costume contest
- Adoptable animals from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton
- Pet nail trims and microchipping
- CGC (Canine Good Citizen) Training and FIT DOG Verification from Dayton Dog Training Club
- Temperament Evaluations courtesy of Hounds Town Dayton-Kettering
- Interactive dog training games from Bigger Road Veterinary Clinic
- 50/50 Raffle
- Dog Bone Bar
- Giant Yard Games (including Jenga and Connect Four)
- And so much more
Children, pets and superhero costumes are encouraged for this event.
It is recommended to create a customized personal fundraising page on Facebook where posts can be shared or click emails to raise additional funds for the pets at the shelter.
All proceeds raised from this event will help care for the homeless pets at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
Register online here.
