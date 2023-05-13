32nd annual Furry Skurry 5k will be hosted at new location

The event will be taking place at a new location: Stubbs Park, at 255 West Spring Valley Pike.

“We encourage everyone to bring their friends, family and coworkers out for this fun-filled day,” Brian Weltge, President & CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, said in a press release from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. “All of our programs and services are funded through donations by individuals, companies and grants. This is why events such as the Furry Skurry 5K are so critical to our organization. Your support is helping us impact thousands of animals right in our community.”