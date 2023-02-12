BreakingNews
'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
35 restaurants to try when romance is the mission

Local News
By Alexis Larsen
1 hour ago

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a list of some of the best restaurants in town that have menus and atmosphere that can add to the love potion vibe and romantic feel you are trying to convey. This is a list of just some of the spots that can be enjoyed at any time during the year with your sweetie as well as destinations to mark special occasions worthy of celebrating.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, 937-228-2511

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, 937-767-9000

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, 937-552-7676

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, 937-433-7099

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., 937-291-1661

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, 937-228-2626

Coldwater Café, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City; 937-667-0007

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton; 937-938-5244

El Meson, 903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton, 937-859-8229

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, Kettering, 937-534-0494

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, 937-865-9355

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek 937-320-9548

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-222-0204

Golden Lamb, 27 S. Broadway, Lebanon, 513-932-5065

Jag’s Steak & Seafood, 5980 West Chester Rd., West Chester; 513-860-5353

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, 937-222-2892

Lily’s Bistro, 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-723-7637

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., 937-434-4750

The Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Twp., 937-567-8888

Oakwood Club, 2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton; 937-293-6973

The Paragon Supper Club, 797 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton; 937-433-1234

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, 937-429-9000

Pine Club, 1926 Brown St., Dayton, 937-228-7463

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, 937-222-3100

Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400-410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-203-3999

Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi, 7580 Poe Ave., Vandalia; 937-898-3860

Sky Asian Cuisine, 4090 Wilmington Pike, Dayton; 937-949-9883

Speakeasy Ramen, 365 Ludlow Ave., Springfield; 937-324-3722

Stella Bleu Bistro, 20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; 937-717-0478

Sunrise Cafe, 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, 937-767-7211

Thai 9, 11 Brown St., Dayton; 937-222-3227

Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., Dayton, 937-461-1101

Credit: Photo by Amelia Robinson

Watermark, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg; 937-802-0891

The Winds Cafe and Bakery, 215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, 937-767-1144

Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, 937-496-5268

Did we miss a restaurant you think should have made it to this list? Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com and let her know what and why!

