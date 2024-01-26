41 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February

1. Derik Zoo

Zoo will perform at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. He connects with his audience in a way that makes them think and laugh, which has led to him getting roles on ABC’s “Nashville” and the Indie film “Bethlehem.” Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileyscomedy.com.

2. Ryan Hamilton

Hamilton will stop at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. His one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” He also grew up in rural Idaho and has become a favorite in the New York stand-up scene. Cost: $29-$49. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

3. Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

This popular duo brings their “Asking For Trouble” tour to the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. They transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! See these improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. Cost: $28.50-$58.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

4. The Bricky’s World Record Comedy Festival

This event will take place at Bricky’s Comedy Club, 319 S. Second St., Miamisburg, from 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 through midnight Sunday, Feb. 18. This will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up comedy show by multiple comedians. More than 200 comedians will perform for 81 hours straight. Cost: $15 for a two-hour pass. $40 for a full festival pass. More info: 954-232-4930 or www.brickyscomedy.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

5. Vegetable Garden Boot Camp

This event will be held at Cox Arboretum, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Learn the plants, planning and planting tips, maintenance guidelines, and how to get and keep a garden growing and productive throughout the season. This in-depth session is designed for both novice and experienced vegetable gardeners. Cost: $20 and registration is required. More info: www.metroparks.org.

6. The Love Your Craft Show

This show will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike, Springfield, from 9 a.m.- 4p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. There will be over 100 vendors including crafters, artists, authors, wreaths, dog treats, crocheted stuffed animals, scrunchies, jams, jellies, artisan candles, glass fused jewelry, fossil jewelry, soaps, alpaca yarns, dryer balls, string art, metal art, acrylic art, acrylic tumblers, pottery, honey sticks, walking sticks, beard oils, sugar scrubs, foods, burned wood, etched glass, painted glass, military signs, sports items and more. Cost: $3. More info: 937-207-8613.

7. Queen Lula Bell’s Ball

This event will take place at Lula Bell Whimsical Cards and Gifts, 23 Park Ave., Oakwood, from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. This ladies night out will celebrate girl power and friendship with sparkling refreshments, discounts and a preview of upcoming creations. Wear a crown and/or a gown for more of a discount. Cost: Free. More info: 937-294-3000 or www.lulabellshop.com.

8. Adult Euchre Tournament

This second annual event will be held at the Lathrem Senior Center, 2900 Glengarry Dr., Kettering, from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Participants compete as individuals. Light refreshments will be provided, and gift card prizes will be given to the top winners. Registration deadline is Feb. 5. Cost: $8 for Kettering residents. $10 for non-resident. More info: www.playkettering.org.

9. The Adventure Summit

This event will be held at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, from 5-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. The Adventure Summit has a rich history of featuring world-class outdoor personalities. From endurance runners to long-distance backpackers and the founding father of mountain biking to polar explorers, our featured personalities each year are sure to inspire and amaze. Cost: Free. More info: 937-775-5821 or www.wright.edu.

Credit: David A. Moodie Credit: David A. Moodie

10. Gem City Mardi Gras Threauxdown

The Brightside Music and Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, hosts this event from 7-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Gather some beads together and head to the Brightside for a special celebration of New Orleans cultures and music featuring Solistic and Krewe. Cost: $20 general admission. $25 day of show general admission. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

11. Miami County Home and Garden Show

This event will take place at Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, from 2-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Remodeling experts will be at the event to help homeowners with any questions or ideas for home renovations. Cost: $5 for presale tickets. $6 at the door. Free for children 12 and under. More info: 937-339-7963 or www.hobartarena.com.

12. 4 Paws for Ability Service Dog Scrimmage

This event will be held at the Xenia Adult Recreation Center, 338 S. Progress Drive, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Cheer on the service pups in training as they race to the end zone to score a touchdown. The pups plan to compete in four games total. Stay after the games to meet the teams. Get a free basket or bike raffle ticket with supply donations of paper towels, peanut butter or potty bags. Cost: Free. More info: 937-374-0385 or www.4pawsforability.org.

13. 16th annual Bowling For Pride

The event will take place at Poelking Lanes, 1403 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. This fundraiser will benefit the Greater Dayton LGBT Center. Cost: $25. More info: www.daytonlgbtcenter.org.

14. Dayton Regional STEM School’s 15th Anniversary Gala

The festivities will be held at Wright State University, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, from 4- 9p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Enjoy live entertainment, raffles, student demonstrations, special speakers, dinner, dancing, and more with community of STEM supporters. Cost: $75-$100. More info: 937-256-3777 or www.daytonstemschool.org.

15. Fairborn’s Annual Fashion Show

This second annual event will be held at Kingdom Purpose Ministries, 100 N. Broad St., Fairborn, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. An Art and Vendor Showcase After Party will be held at The Main House Events, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn, at 6 p.m. Cost: $25. Free parking. Tickets and donation contributions available at African Utopia Boutique, 422 W. Main St., Fairborn, and The Man House Events.

DANCE

16. After Dark: Swing the Night Away

This dance will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Adults can enjoy swing dancing and artifacts from the collection not normally on display, themed aircraft, trivia with prizes, games, food and a cash bar. Cost: $40. More info: 937-751-1550 or www.afmuseum.com.

Credit: Robert Robbins Credit: Robert Robbins

17. “Swan Lake”

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present “Swan Lake” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Septime Webre’s creation is a perennial favorite, featuring gorgeous sets, beautiful costumes, and dramatic choreography that includes one of the most famous scenes in ballet. Cost: $15-$104. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

18. “In Modern Moves”

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company will notably perform legendary choreographer Paul Taylor’s “Esplanade” in this presentation at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, slated at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. Cost: $15-$75. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FAMILY

19. Jurassic Quest

This family-friendly event will be at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, from 12-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Go back 65 million years and walk among dinosaurs and experience Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods firsthand. This event will have dinosaur rides, dinosaur bounce houses, fossil digs, crafts, coloring, an interactive raptor training experience and more. Cost: $22-$36. More info: www.jurassicquest.com.

20. TechFest 2024

This STEM-friendly event will be held at Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. TechFest is a family-friendly event organized and conducted by ASC of Dayton since 2003. The focus of TechFest is STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. There will be over 70 exhibits and live presentations. Cost: Free. More info: www.techfestdayton.org.

FILM

21. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” Concert

Relive the magic of the film while Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra performs John Williams’ score. This event will be held at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Cost: $70-$135.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

FOOD AND DINING

22. 7th annual Bloody Mary Showdown

This event will take place at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton, from 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4. Bartenders from Dayton’s bars and restaurants will compete, bringing their own bloody mary mix and garnishes to the table. Guests will have a chance to sample the different cocktails and then vote for their favorite. Cost: $75 for VIP tickets, which include a buffet breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage and toast from 11 a.m. to noon, and 12 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials. $30 for general admission, which includes eight Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials. More info: www.topofmarket.com.

23. Mardi Gras at the Schuster

Dayton Live will present Mardi Gras at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Mardi Gras comes to Dayton with an event that will offer a mix of New Orleans foods and beverages. Cost: $55 for general admission. $15 for designated drivers. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

24. Wedding Showcase

Love Cakes will present a wedding showcase at Dorothy Lane Market, 740 N. Main St., Springboro, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. This is a wedding show planned by award-winning designers who are fully enveloped in cutting edge wedding day trends. See ideas for the sweetest touch, wedding day cake, but also perfectly paired tablescape inspiration. Cost: Free. More info: www.dorothylane.com.

25. Ethnic Dinner

An ethnic dinner will be held at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. Celebrate Czechoslovakian culture with a dinner consisting of bigos (hunter’s stew), chicken paprikas, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetables, breads and desserts. Music will be provided by Anthony Culkar. Cost: $16 for members. $17 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

26. Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders

This event will take place at The Steam Plant, 617 E. Third St., Dayton, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28. Local bartenders from over a dozen top-notch local restaurants will show off the best of their cocktails. Cost: $55-$75. More info: 937-461-6872 or www.dineoutdayton.com

MUSIC

27. Parker McCollum

This country artist will bring his “Burn it Down” tour to the Nutter Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. McCollum is an ACM award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter. On select dates he will bring special guests Corey Kent, Larry Fleet, George Birge and Catie Offerman. Cost: $19.50-$275. More info: 937-775-1000 or www.nuttercenter.com.

28. Indigo Girls

The Indigo Girls will perform at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Over a 35-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded 16 studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Cost: $50.50-$70.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

29. Gem City R&B Kickback II

R&B stars Ashanti, 112, Changing Faces and Adina Howard will stop at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Cost: $79-$150. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

30. Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz

This event will be held at Beavercreek High School, 2660 Dayton-Xenia Road, from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. The Beavercreek Weekend of Jazz is an annual educational jazz festival organized and presented by the Beavercreek Music Parents Association. Its primary objective is to expose the youth and residents of Beavercreek and surrounding communities to a variety of jazz forms and styles, and provide opportunities to learn about careers in music directly from professional jazz musicians. Cost: $35 for adults. $30 for students and seniors. More info: www.weekendofjazz.org.

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience will take the stage at the Schuster Center on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. This concert brings songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before with video of Johnny from episodes of “The Johnny Cash TV Show” projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him in perfect sync. Cost: $35.50-$75.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

THEATER

31. “The Cher Show”

Dayton Live will present “The Cher Show” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. This musical celebrates the story of Cher’s life featuring fabulous Bob Mackie costumes, energetic performances, and 35 of her greatest hits. The role of Cher is woven together by three performers who depict Cher throughout distinct periods in the superstar’s life. Cost: $29-$119. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

32. “Private Lives”

“Private Lives” by Noel Coward will be performed at the Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays Feb. 2-11. “Private Lives” is one of the most sophisticated, entertaining plays ever written. Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger. Cost: $15-$18. More info: 937-429-4737 or www.bctheatre.org.

33. Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

This presentation will stop at Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset St., Troy, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. The entourage consists of world-class jugglers, over 30 performing pets, including house cats and dogs (all rescued from animal shelters), geese, white doves and parrots. A professional circus performer from age 12, Popovich personally trains his furry friends that form the core cast of Comedy Pet Theater. Cost: $20-$40. More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com.

VALENTINE’S DAY

34. Candlelight Valentine’s Day Concert

This special event will be held at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3. Selections include “Moon River” by Henry Mancini and songs from “Romeo and Juliet.” Cost: $33-$57. More info: 937-559-4590 or www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

35. Paint and Sip

A Valentine’s couples paint and sip will be held at Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St., Dayton, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Enjoy wine tasting, painting, karaoke and dancing. Cost: $36.99. Wine costs extra. More info: 937-265-0691 or www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com.

36. I Wuff You Valentine Hike

This event will take place at Bill Yeck Park, 2230 E. Centerville Station Road, from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. Take a self-guided tour through the trails of the park and pamper your pup with special treats along the way. Participants are welcome to come anytime during the program. The final time to start the hike is 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free. More info: 937-433-5155 or www.cwpd.recdesk.com.

37. Casuals Band

This group will perform at a Valentine’s Day Dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11. The band will play ballroom selections and more. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be offered. Cost: $14 for members. $15 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

38. Valentine’s Day at the Melting Pot

Experience four courses of fondue at a table covered in rose petals and candy hearts at the Melting Pot, 453 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, from 3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Cost: $99 per person. More info: 937-567-8888 or www.meltingpot.com.

39. Canvas Painting Event

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day canvas painting event at the Beavercreek Community Library, 3618 Dayton-Xenia Rd., at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Local artist Cheryl Kerns will help patrons create a Valentine-inspired painting. Cost: Free, but registration is required. More info: 937-352-4001 or www.greenelibrary.info.

40. Galentine’s Day Improv Show

This performance will take place at Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17. Galentine’s Day is a day for women to leave the men at home and brunch with a lot of booze. Cost: $20. More info: www.daytonblackboximprov.com.

41. Valentine’s Movie Date Night

Two films will be offered at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, Wednesday, Feb. 14: Baz Luhrman’s 2001 Academy Award-winning musical “Moulin Rouge!” starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, and the new French period romance “The Taste of Things,” starring Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”). “Moulin Rouge!” will screen at 7 p.m. and “The Taste of Things at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each, which includes your movie of choice as well as wine and dessert during the pre-screening cocktail hour. More info: neonmovies.com.