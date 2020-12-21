X

50% chance for rain today; temps above normal before Christmas plunge

ajc.com

Credit: Joshua J. Cotten

Credit: Joshua J. Cotten

Weather | Updated 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

Temperatures this week will be above normal in the 40s and reach into the 50s on Wednesday before an Arctic cold front will cross the region on Thursday and bring a sharp temperatures drop into the 20s for Christmas.

For today, the early morning will be partly cloudy with near steady temperatures in the middle 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Expect today’s highs to be in the lower 40s under cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain showers. Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s. Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday evening, then become partly cloudy with overnight lows around 30 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.