6-state trooper initiative targets impaired driving

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness on impaired driving.
The initiative will run from midnight Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Last year during the same six-state initiative, the OSHP arrested 237 drivers for OVI, the patrol said.
In Other News
1
Ohio’s COVID cases, hospitalizations back at fall peak numbers
2
JUST IN: Centerville buys more Uptown land in entertainment district
3
It’s back: Third Street bridge reopens at long last
4
Troy industrial properties bring $22.5 million in sale
5
4th round of Vax-2-School scholarship winners to be named this...
About the Author