7 Brew Coffee plans location in Beavercreek shopping center

A New York-based coffee chain has submitted plans to the city of Beavercreek to build a drive-thru coffee shop in part of the parking lot area of the Beavercreek Shopping Center.

7 Brew Coffee had its initial rezoning approved last Wednesday by the Beavercreek planning commission to build a 510-square-foot location at 2500 North Fairfield Road. The shop is planned for just south of the intersection between North Fairfield and Rex Drive, in front of the new REI Co-op.

Preliminary plans include a 510-square-foot building, with a 280-square-foot remote cooler, and two drive-thru lanes. 7 Brew doesn’t have any indoor or outdoor seating, The shop does have a walk-up option, but the company expects only 1% of sales to be walk-up, a representative of the company told the planning commission. Typically those sales are from first responders, he said.

Known for its specialty coffees, 7 Brew opened its first location in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017, with its original namesake seven blends. 7 Brew now operates 215 locations across the country, including four other locations in Ohio.

7 Brew confirmed their plans to build a location there Thursday, and would provide opening details as they come available, a company spokesperson said Thursday.

