8 movies with Dayton connections you might not know

Sunset Boulevard

Joe Gillis played by William Holden in the classic film “Sunset Boulevard” makes reference to his time at a Dayton newspaper.

“The time had come to wrap up the whole Hollywood deal and go home. Maybe if I hawked all my junk there’d be enough for a bus ticket back to Ohio. Back to that $35 a week job behind the copy desk at the Dayton Evening Post if it was still open. Back to the smirking delight of the whole office. ‘Alright you wise guys, why don’t you go out and take a crack at Hollywood.’”

It is far less known than the Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson) line: “Alright Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up.”

Across the Universe

Credit: Columbia Pictures Credit: Columbia Pictures

Part of the 2007 film “Across the Universe” is set at fictional Dayton High School. The movie’s plot revolves around Beatles lyrics. Prudence (T.V. Carpio) is from Dayton and pines for a fellow member of the Dayton High Wildcat cheerleader squad.

Super 8

Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures Credit: Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

A map of Dayton was used in the trailer for the 2011 sci-fi film “Super 8.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is mentioned in the film that follows a group of Ohio kids who witness a train derailment while filming a zombie movie with a Super-8 camera.

Gummo

Credit: Lynch, Gregory Credit: Lynch, Gregory

The 1997 film “Gummo” was filmed in Nashville but set in fictional Xenia, Ohio. The film about the bored residents of a tornado-stricken town was made by Harmony Korine.

Blue Car

Directed and written by Karen Moncrieff, the 2002 film “Blue Car” about a gifted and troubled teenage girl from Dayton, was filmed here.

Hulk

Credit: Marvel.Com Credit: Marvel.Com

Edward Norton is among the actors who has played Dr. Bruce Banner on the big screen.

Bruce Banner, the Hulk’s saner side, was born in Dayton

Road House

Cody (Jeff Healey), the band singer in the Double Deuce, goes way back with Dalton, Patrick Swayze’s character in “Road House.”

Cody: “Man, this toilet is worse than the one that we worked in Dayton.”

Dalton: “Really?”

Cody: “Oh man, it’s a mean scene around here, man. There’s blood on the floor of this joint every night.”

We’re Doing Fine

“We’re Doing Fine” shot at several Dayton locations

Written and directed by 2001 Stivers School for the Arts graduate Djuna Wahlrab, the indie movie is about two friends, one who moved from Dayton and the other who stayed.