9 men from the Dayton area are on Ohio’s Death Row. Here’s what they did

Myers was placed on death row on March 1, 1996 for the murder of Amanda Jo Maher. In 1988, Myers strangled Maher, mother of one and pregnant, then drove a railroad spike through her head near some abandoned railroad tracks in Xenia.

Richard R. Bays

Bays was placed on death row for the Nov. 15, 1993 killing of Charles H. Weaver of Xenia. Bays repeatedly attacked the wheelchair-bound elderly man when he would not give him money for drugs.

Montgomery County

Larry J. Gapen

Gapen was placed on death row in 2001 for the murder of three. Gapen had used an ax to beat his former wife, her companion and her 13-year-old daughter to death in September 2000.

Samuel Moreland

Moreland was sentenced to death for the November 1985 murders of his girlfriend Glenna Green and Green’s daughter Lana Green and Green’s grandchildren Datrin Talbott, Datwan Talbott, Voilana Green. Three other children were beaten and/or shot and left for dead.

Davel V. Chinn

Davel “Tony” Chinn was sentenced to death on Sept. 1, 1989. Chinn and one other had abducted Brian K. Jones in his car from a parking lot in downtown Dayton on Jan. 30, 1989. After arriving in Jefferson Twp., Chinn shot Jones in the shoulder, causing an arterial bleed.

Antonio S. Franklin

Franklin was sentenced to death in 1998 for the murder of his uncle and grandparents. At 19, Franklin was the youngest Death Row inmate to be sentenced in Montgomery County at that time.

Duane A. Short

Short was placed on death row for the double murder of his estranged wife and her friend in 2004.

Warren County

Terry L. Froman

Froman was sentenced to death for kidnapping and murdering his ex-girlfriend in September 2014 on Interstate 75 near Middletown after fatally shooting her son in Kentucky. The son had tried to stop the kidnapping.

Austin G. Myers

Austin Myers, 19, was sentenced on Oct. 6, 2014 for the aggravated murder of a former friend, Justin Black. Myers, with an accomplice, had planned to break in to the victim’s home to steal money and make Black’s disappearance look like a run-away.