911 calls, reports reveal new details in Kettering homicide

He pleaded not guilty to charges earlier this month and his bond was set at $1,000,000, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Around 3:30 p.m. on May 10, Kettering police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting and gunfire in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue.

“I don’t know what’s going on across the street,” one caller said. “If it’s gunshots or fireworks or something.”

They added windows and a door appeared to be shot out.

Another caller identified herself as the victim’s wife and suspect’s mother.

She told dispatch her son shot her husband multiple times using two different weapons. Her son then went to his room and her husband was on the living room floor, she said.

“I don’t know if he’s alive or not,” she added.

When police arrived Justin August was sitting on the front porch at the home, according to police reports. He was arrested and taken to the Kettering jail without further incident.

Officers found Leo August dead inside the house. He had reportedly been shot multiple times in the back.

During a search of the home investigators collected multiple bullets and casings. They also seized eight firearms and two magazines as evidence, according to police records.

