A crime most fowl: Kettering police chase chickens in body camera footage

Kettering police recently dealt with some serious bad eggs and posted on social media to keep the public abreast of this fowl play.

In body camera footage, officers can be seen scrambling to catch several chickens in a yard on Sunday.

In the comments on social media police explained that you are not allowed to keep chickens in Kettering, which would be a zoning violation.

Police said that none of the unflappable fugitives were harmed, and were all eventually caught safely.

