Dayton man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted

1 hour ago
A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of having child sexual assault material.

Anthony Sharamitaro, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Sharamitaro reportedly had child sexual assault material stored in his Dropbox account.

Sharamitaro is not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

