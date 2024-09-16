Dayton man accused of having child sexual assault material indicted

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of having child sexual assault material.
Anthony Sharamitaro, 34, is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.
The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation after they received a referral from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Sharamitaro reportedly had child sexual assault material stored in his Dropbox account.
Sharamitaro is not in custody and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In Other News
1
Man indicted in Moraine bank robbery previously held up Harrison Twp...
2
11-year-old boy on bike seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in...
3
State, Springfield ask for federal help with Haitian immigration boom...
4
Woman who posted viral Springfield cat-eating claims: ‘I feel for the...
5
In challenging year for startups, Launch Dayton Startup Week boosts...
About the Author