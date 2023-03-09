‘A team effort’ marks superintendent’s career

Following graduation, he worked for 10 years as a teacher in the Springfield City Schools before moving to the Sidney schools to serve as a middle school principal for five years.

In 2004, he was hired for his first superintendent role at Miami East.

“Since I’ve been out here, we have had some of the best students in the county, the best parents in the county and just an unbelievably supportive community,” he said.

“That was true in 2004 and it is even more true today. It definitely is a team effort, and we are very blessed to have a great team at Miami East with students, parents, community and our staff. They do a phenomenal job.”

The district has approximately 130 staff members, along with around 1,300 students in a campus of buildings at Ohio 589 and Troy-Urbana Road.

Rappold credits success in the district to a positive attitude and extensive support of academics, athletics and the arts.

“Kids need a little bit of support to be successful, and we are fortunate to be able to provide that support here at Miami East,” he said.

The district has changed over the years since his arrival, when it was struggling financially. Today, it has a “nice carryover and we have been able to do some things we wanted to do,” he said. “Even when we were struggling financially, somebody always stepped up and helped out.”

He will retire at the end of April, admitting he will miss the job he loves.

“There is no profession where you can make a bigger difference than public education. It is amazing to see the kids’ growth,” Rappold said. “There has never been a day when I pulled into the parking lot where I felt like it was a job or it was work.”

