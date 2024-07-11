‘A tragic accident’: 3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Greene County

A 3-year-old died from injuries after the child was hit by a vehicle on private property in what Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said was “a tragic accident.”
About 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 200 block of North Bickett Road in Xenia Twp. for a reported crash.
A driver was backing up the vehicle and didn’t realize the child was behind it, Anger said. The driver was reportedly unable to see the child.
Paramedics met the family as they were driving the child to the hospital. The child was pronounced dead at Kettering Health Greene Memorial.
Anger said there is no evidence anything criminal took place. Charges are not being pursued at this time.
