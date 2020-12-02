Actor who voiced ‘Pocahontas’ has 2 brushes with Beavercreek police in 3 days

In the cruiser, there were cracks in the Plexiglas from where she had been kicking the partition, the report stated.

She was issued a court summons for domestic violence, assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal damaging, all misdemeanor charges, through Fairborn Municipal Court.

The second arrest was Monday, after police were called around 2:20 a.m. to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3845 Germany Lane in Beavercreek. Dispatchers said someone called 911 and left the line open, and that they could hear a hotel clerk and another woman on the line.

The night manager told police that Bedard-Wilson needed to be removed from the hotel.

The report stated that Bedard-Wilson appeared to be intoxicated and had “red, glassy bloodshot eyes” and was behaving erratically. Also, she was combative almost the entire ride to the Greene County Jail, often kicking the rear partition of the cruiser, according to the report.

“At the jail, Irene continued being combative with several corrections officers and had to be dragged into the jail by those officers,” the report read.

She was issued a summons for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, to appear Dec. 8 in Fairborn Municipal Court.

She is next scheduled to appear Dec. 15 in connection to the first case, according to court records.

In addition to her voice role as the title character in “Pocahontas,” Bedard-Wilson, also is best known for her rule as Suzy Song in the cult-classic film “Smoke Signals,” according to IMDb.com, the online database related to films, television programs, home videos, video games, and streaming content online.

Other film credits include “The New World,” “Tree of Life” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Television roles include “Into the West,” The Spectacular Spider-Man,” “Longmire,” “Westworld,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” according to IMDb. She earned a 1995 Golden Globe nomination for the television production “Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee.”