Adult, child injured in Dayton crash

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Dayton.
According to dispatch records, a police officer came across a crash at Salem Avenue and Riverview Avenue at 7:51 p.m.
The adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, while the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Amber alert issued for Springfield 7-year-old, missing since this...
2
One in hospital after four-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Beavercreek Twp.
3
Art competition shows off creativity of Greene County students
4
No verdict yet in ex-AFRL commander abusive sexual contact...
5
Cost increase woes “a perfect storm” for local infrastructure projects
About the Author