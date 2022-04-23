BreakingNews
Adult, child injured in Dayton crash

Local News
By
1 hour ago

One adult and one child were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Dayton.

According to dispatch records, a police officer came across a crash at Salem Avenue and Riverview Avenue at 7:51 p.m.

ExploreOne in hospital after four-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 in Beavercreek Twp.

The adult was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, while the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

