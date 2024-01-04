Aerospace firm buys downtown Dayton property for $1.25 million

A limited liability company tied to developer Crawford Hoying is identified in records as the seller of two parcels at the site.

While Kaney had a (now closed) field office on Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek, the company is based in Rockford, Ill. The company also opened an office at 130 W. Second St. in Dayton early in 2020.

A relationship with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was a key reason for opening the local office, company leaders said at the time.

“We’ve had a continuous presence in the Dayton region since 2014, and this addition of a dedicated office and research facility will allow us the presence to make an immediate difference to the war-fighting capability of America and our allies,” Kaney Chief Executive Jeffery Kaney said on the opening of the Dayton office.

The local office was focused on the development of hardware assembly, test and evaluation work with access to the engineering and manufacturing capabilities at Kaney’s 53,000-square-foot headquarters in Illinois.

The recently purchased downtown building offers nearly 21,000 square feet of space, according to county records.