AES Ohio budget billing due date moved up to June

The previous due date was in August.

“It’s 21 days from the time of the statement date,” said AES Ohio spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel.

Customers on budget billing will receive their settle-up credit or balance due in their June bill statement, AES Ohio said.

Budget billing calculates each customer’s bill based on a residence’s historical usage. That account is billed the same amount each month, ending the year with either a credit or a balance due.

AES Ohio said Thursday it recognizes the “limited notice” for the change.

The utility is providing a “no fault” settle-up option for customers needing assistance. AES Ohio will not charge late fees to budget billing customers, and they will remain on the program.

“The increased usage in the summer months would have likely resulted in much higher settle-up amounts for most budget bill customers,” the utility said.

Customers are encouraged to enroll or log in to their MyAES online account at aes-ohio.com on their June statement date to view their updated balance.

They may also turn to webchat on aes-ohio.com, or call (800) 433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.