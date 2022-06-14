AES Ohio requests state’s OK for remote service cut-offs

“The technology of remote disconnections may work for DP&L’s efficiency and profits, but it doesn’t work for the lives of Ohio families who are denied a last opportunity to prevent disconnection and despair,” the OCC said in a filing with the PUCO late last week.

(AES Ohio is regularly referred to as DP&L, or Dayton Power & Light, in business before state regulators. The company rebranded in February 2021.)

The electric company’s current disconnection routine involves a notice for nonpayment sent to the customer that includes a disconnection date, with additional winter notice if the situation arises during colder months, AES Ohio said in a filing before PUCO last December.

Remote disconnections via “smart meter” would happen between 8 a.m. and noon on week days, AES Ohio has proposed to the PUCO.

While AES Ohio has proposed limiting the number of “vulnerable customers” who would be exempt from remote service disconnections, the OCC argued in its recent filing that “all at-risk consumers should be protected —including household members with chronic illnesses, senior citizens, those with language barriers, others who may not fully comprehend the disconnection process.”

“Ohio law requires protecting at-risk Ohioans, and the PUCO should not approve any waiver request to the in-person notice requirements without considering the impact the waiver has on at-risk populations,” the OCC said.

According to current routines, on the day of disconnection, an AES Ohio employee is dispatched to the service site to provide personal notice to the customer or leave a door hanger if the customer is not home. The employee then disconnects service.

The company wants permission from the state to change that. It has proposed to the PUCO to notify customers of the change in disconnection process through a bill message.

“In order to prevent confusion and an influx of calls into the call center, the company proposes to only notify those active customers that have paid a bill late by more than 30 days in the prior two years,” AES Ohio said.

There would be additional notice and a call to the customer during winter months, the company said.

AES Ohio also proposes to call the customer two days before, one day before and on the disconnection date if the customer has not paid the amount required, the utility has told PUCO. When available, the company plans would provide the customer with the choice of communication channel — bascially, text, phone call, and/or email.

According to the OCC, each utility has its own end-of-service procedures. In general, though, electric customers should have at least 14 days to pay each month’s bill. If payment is not received by the time the next bill is generated, the company may begin the disconnection process, the office said.

“The company’s new metering infrastructure will also allow for remote reconnect capability which will improve customer satisfaction,” AES Ohio said in a filing. “Further, approval of this waiver will have the effect of increasing safety for its employees and contractors by not having to come in contact with possible hazards or threats at customer premises.”

Questions about the proposal were sent to a spokeswoman for AES Ohio.