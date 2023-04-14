AFIT dean will lead Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science

Do you want to keep up with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base news? Wright Patt Today is a newsletter for people who live, work and care about one of the largest Air Force bases in the world. We'll deliver the latest military-related news and stories important to the Wright-Patterson community to your inbox every weekday. CLICK HERE to sign up for the newsletter

“There is a strong demand for engineers and computer scientists across the region and nationally,” Ahner said “I look forward to leading the College of Engineering and Computer Science in providing transformative opportunities for our students, both in and out of the classroom, as they develop into competent, confident problem-solvers to meet this need.”

As dean for research at the AFIT Graduate School of Engineering and Management, Ahner leads the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and manages a $36 million research program, the university said.

Before joining AFIT, Ahner served on the faculty and as director of the Army Research Laboratory Mathematical Center of Excellence at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and as director of research of the U.S. Army Research Center at the Naval Postgraduate School.