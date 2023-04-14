AFIT dean will lead Wright State’s College of Engineering and Computer Science

An Air Force Institute of Technology dean is leaving to lead the Wright State University College of Engineering and Computer Science, the university said Friday.
Darryl Ahner, dean for research at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has been appointed dean at Wright State, effective July 3.
Michael Raymer, professor and chair of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, has served as the college’s interim dean in the 2022–2023 academic year, Wright State said.
“Dr. Ahner’s combination of leadership, scholarship and service experiences makes him uniquely qualified to lead the College of Engineering and Computer Science,” Wright State Provost Amy Thompson said in a university release. “He aims to create an environment where faculty, students and staff can thrive. As dean, he will foster a community that values inclusiveness, integrity, ingenuity, accountability, competence and honesty.”
“There is a strong demand for engineers and computer scientists across the region and nationally,” Ahner said “I look forward to leading the College of Engineering and Computer Science in providing transformative opportunities for our students, both in and out of the classroom, as they develop into competent, confident problem-solvers to meet this need.”
As dean for research at the AFIT Graduate School of Engineering and Management, Ahner leads the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs and manages a $36 million research program, the university said.
Before joining AFIT, Ahner served on the faculty and as director of the Army Research Laboratory Mathematical Center of Excellence at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and as director of research of the U.S. Army Research Center at the Naval Postgraduate School.
