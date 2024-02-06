AFIT Graduate School dean retires after four-decade career

“Dr. Badiru’s positive influence on AFIT’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management will be felt for many years to come,” said Walter Jones, AFIT director and chancellor.

Badiru fostered collaborations, notably with AFWERX, enabling AFIT faculty to contribute as subject matter experts for secretary of the Air Force-directed programs, facilitating flexible and rapid acquisition.

“Dean Badiru is to be commended for his unflagging commitment to telling the AFIT story nationally and internationally,” said Heidi Ries, AFIT provost and chief academic officer. “His efforts have significantly increased recognition of the Graduate School’s outstanding academic and research contributions.”

During Badiru’s tenure as dean, the Graduate School created 12 new master’s degree and 15 graduate certificate programs. In 2020, he led the transition of over 1,000 faculty, staff and students to conduct more than 130 courses online, showcasing adaptability in the face of challenges. A year later, he aligned Graduate School resources to meet the educational needs of the newly established Space Force.

Under his strategic direction, faculty-research funding nearly tripled from $16.4 million in 2013 to $45.8 million in 2023. This growth led to the establishment of three new research centers, fostering expertise in nuclear-advancing technologies, homeland security best practices, and digital innovation and integration. As a result, faculty published more than 6,000 refereed papers, proceedings, abstracts, books, and book chapters and were awarded 57 patents.

Beyond his administrative role, Badiru is a prolific author and mentor, contributing significantly to the academic community with over 40 books, 35 book chapters, 130 journal and magazine articles, and 200 conference presentations. His trademarked “DEJI Systems Model” for systems design showcases his expertise in mathematical modeling, project and economic analysis, and systems engineering.