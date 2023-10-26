AFMC small business director talks about $1.2B in contracts that went to Ohio businesses in past year

The Air Force Materiel Command Small Business program had a record year in fiscal year 2023, with $9.7 billion in contract awards nationally, representing a $1 billion increase over fiscal year 2022, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base-headquartered command said in a recent report.

Of that number, just over $1.2 billion was awarded to small businesses in Ohio, and $1 billion went to businesses in Ohio’s 10th congressional district, an area that includes Montgomery and Greene counties, as well as part of Clark County.

The command’s previous record in this area was $9.3 billion.

Jeffrey Mellott, director of small business programs for AFMC, said the record was no accident. The command and its small business teams pursue goals for small business spending, and the possibility of another record for fiscal 2024 can’t be dismissed.

While navigating federal contracting is never exactly simple, those who live in that world say it has never been easier.

There are plenty of local resources for Dayton-area businesses to step into contracting. But perhaps a good first step would be calling the AFMC small business office at (937) 257-3211.

“That’s our job, to make ourselves available,” Mellott said.

What follows is the transcript of a recent interview with Mellott. It has been edited for space.

Dayton Daily News: How did AFMC achieve this record on small business contracting? Was that identified as a specific goal?

Jeffrey Mellott: “Most definitely. Was it a conscious effort? Yes. ...

“At a very high level, with the Small Business Administration, we establish goals with all the federal departments and agencies. All of DOD (Department of Defense) has small business goals, right? And also the Air Force. Those are then assigned also to the (Air Force) commands.

“These are the goals that are established every year.”

DDN: How do you specifically go about that work?

Mellott: “I’m here at headquarters (at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base). Really, the work taking place is happening out there with our executing acquisition teams. This great achievement is due to them. Those individual acquisition teams out there doing their market research for particular acquisitions and then working with our small business professionals. We have small business professionals throughout the command who work with the acquisition teams to identify small businesses that can potentially fulfill a requirement.

“If so, if market research evidence is that a small business can do that, then we do a small business set-aside — meaning we compete among small businesses for a requirement. And there are also cases where we can also direct an award to a small business. ...

“As you know, the reason we’re talking about this is, it’s foundational to our industrial base and our defense industrial base.”

DDN: Is there a feeling that when it comes to tackling risk, doing work on the cutting edge, maybe small businesses can do that in some cases better than bigger companies?

Mellott: Definitely. That’s a good question. You’re really getting on tech transition ...

“Really, within AFMC, small businesses support our mission across the spectrum of our mission needs, from the space services, let’s say our professional services, to our weapons systems sustainment, to our aircraft repair and component repairs and overhaul, and also those exquisite technologies that we’re pursuing. Really, the entire spectrum, small businesses support the AFMC mission.”

DDN: How can small businesses take that first step toward working for AFMC?

Mellott: If you’re in tech, and you are in emerging tech, then I would direct you to connect with AFWERX. And that is where you can get connected to our SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) program. That site will guide folks in that sector on how to submit a proposal. ...

“The other avenue to take is connecting our small business offices in the command. That’s an easy one. You can come through me at our website, afmc.af.mil/aboutus/smallbusiness. ...

“Our office phone number is (937) 257-3211. And I can get any small business ... help them get connected, point them in the right direction, within AFMC.”