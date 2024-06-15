Air Force Band of Flight to perform free concert in Vandalia

The Air Force Band of Flight will perform a free concert at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Art Park in Vandalia to kick off this year’s Dayton Air Show weekend.
The United States Air Force Band of Flight is a versatile and energetic group of active-duty Air Force musicians that performs a mix of classic rock, the top hits of today, patriotic favorites, and everything in between.
Stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, they proudly represent the professionalism and valor found in Airmen throughout the United States Air Force.
For more information, visit www.music.af.mil.
