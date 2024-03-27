Air Force expands eligibility for leadership education

“We removed rank requirements for those seeking leadership credentials,” Heitzman said. “However, the member must meet credentialing agency requirements and have approval to test.”

The programs and certifications are offered by outside, civilian agencies.

The program allows a maximum $4,500 per individual airmen or guardian to earn certifications related to their jobs or leadership and one certification unrelated to their primary job, according to the Air Force Virtual Education Center website. The changes were made Feb. 28, according to the Air Force e-publishing website.

One popular credential, Project Management Professional, or PMP, is an advanced level credential for professionals who lead and direct projects and demonstrate strong interpersonal skills, an understanding of technical processes and the business environment, according to the Air Force Virtual Education Center website.

“Previous policy restricted leadership credentials (which included PMP) to E-7 and above, but many Airmen and Guardians become leaders as early as E-5,” Heitzman said. “We also recognize leadership skills, training, and credentials provide value at any stage of a member’s career.”

Another program change means that service members within 180 days of separating or retiring are no longer required to pay out-of-pocket for credentials then wait to be reimbursed upon completion of the course, Heitzman said.

Sierra Rathbun got her PMP certification before separating from the Air Force in 2023.

“It’s not a golden ticket,” she told Stars and Stripes by Facebook messenger on Wednesday.

“I paired it with my [master of business administration] and it was a nice resume booster for future employers,” she said. “You need experience to pair with it and back it. Most military members though have the experience.”

In fiscal year 2022, the AFCOOL program enrolled 4,779; that number jumped in fiscal 2023 to 5,597, according to Heitzman.

The top four most popular certification programs for AFCOOL are Project Management Professional, Certified Associate of Project Management, Federal Aviation Administration Mechanic Certification with Airframe and Powerplant Rating and CompTIA Security+, Heitzman said.

The PMP, along with other leadership credentials such as the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, CompTIA Project+ and Resilience-Building Leadership Professional, are now available to all Airmen and Guardians, regardless of rank, she said.

“In addition, this policy change aligns with the Department’s mission to develop personnel and cultivate Mission Ready Airmen with diverse skillsets and capabilities,” Heitzman said.