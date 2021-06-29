Air Force tests child care subletting app at 8 bases

Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona

Leaders at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have identified a need for a new child care center.

No federal money has been allocated for such a center, but the Air Force has the proposal ranked six out of 30 “unfunded priorities” in the latest federal budget process.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said he has asked colleagues on the House Armed Services Committee, as well as House appropriators, that money be carved out in the new budget year for the child care center.

“There are a lot of priorities and requests this year, especially coming out of COVID, and the increased needs that military employees have,” Turner told the Dayton Daily News. “So we’ll have to see how these priorities evolve.”

Child care at Wright-Patterson is offered at four child development centers housed in three facilities, the document says. That includes one building at 156 Spinning Road in the Prairies subdivision, a Riverside housing area for base personnel off Airway Road

If it’s built, a new center would likely be located on base.

