Air quality alert extended to today; levels ‘unhealthy’ since Tuesday

An air quality alert has been extended to today as a result of smoke from Canadian wildfires polluting the region.

The Air Quality Index in the Miami Valley on Thursday was solidly in the “unhealthy” range all day, according to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

As of 11:24 a.m. Thursday, the AQI was 169, and by 4 p.m. it was 162. Any reading of 101 or higher is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and a reading of 150-199 is unhealthy for all. Local AQI readings were over 200 on Wednesday morning.

Drifting smoke from the wildfires has lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of Canada and the U.S., pushing into southern Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, plus parts of West Virginia. Canadian officials say it is the nation’s worst wildfire season ever, and they expect air quality to remain a concern through the summer, the Associated Press reported.

The AQI forecast is 131 for today in the Dayton region.

People with heart or lung disease, seniors and children are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them, RAPCA said.