Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’ range

Air quality in the Dayton region was even worse Wednesday than it had been on Tuesday, with morning readings passing the 200 mark, into the “very unhealthy” range, according to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

At both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Air Quality Index was 211, then it fell to 194 at noon, which is at the high end of the “unhealthy” range.

RAPCA says the Air Quality Index (AQI) focuses on health effects you may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air. The current pollution is traced to wildfire smoke from fires in Canada.

RAPCA had set the forecast for Wednesday’s AQI at 130, but officials there had said Tuesday that future days are hard to predict.

When Wednesday’s numbers were peaking, Cincinnati and Columbus were a little lower than Dayton (198 and 178), while Indianapolis (238) and Cleveland (276) were notably higher, according to the EPA’s AirNow.gov website.