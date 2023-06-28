BreakingNews
Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’ range
X

Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’ range

Local News
By
41 minutes ago

Air quality in the Dayton region was even worse Wednesday than it had been on Tuesday, with morning readings passing the 200 mark, into the “very unhealthy” range, according to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.

At both 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., the Air Quality Index was 211, then it fell to 194 at noon, which is at the high end of the “unhealthy” range.

RAPCA says the Air Quality Index (AQI) focuses on health effects you may experience within a few hours or days after breathing polluted air. The current pollution is traced to wildfire smoke from fires in Canada.

ExploreRelated: Local scientist explains wildfire smoke phenomenon

RAPCA had set the forecast for Wednesday’s AQI at 130, but officials there had said Tuesday that future days are hard to predict.

When Wednesday’s numbers were peaking, Cincinnati and Columbus were a little lower than Dayton (198 and 178), while Indianapolis (238) and Cleveland (276) were notably higher, according to the EPA’s AirNow.gov website.

In Other News
1
4th of July Lights in Flight fireworks show returns to Dayton Monday
2
Best of Dayton: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to...
3
Explore the data: See how Ohio House, Senate budget proposals would...
4
FBI: Bomb squad clears Washington Twp. home after ‘suspicious’ items...
5
Car crashes into pole after driver suffers medical emergency in Dayton

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top