BreakingNews
Some agencies see overwhelming amount of applications for COVID-19 rental assistance money
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Airline offering cheap one-way tickets from Cincinnati, Columbus airports

Local News
By Business Staff
29 minutes ago

Today is the last day people can purchase discounted fares with Breeze Airways for one-way flights from Cincinnati and Columbus to at least five other cities over the next six weeks.

The discount airline, which began flights from Ohio last summer, offer these discounted one-way flights from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport. Some of the flights are as low as $39.

The flights offered from Cincinnati:

$39 to Charleston, South Carolina

$109 to San Francisco, California

The flights offered from Columbus:

$39 to Charleston, South Carolina

$49 to New Orleans

$49 to West Palm Beach, Florida.

The tickets have to be purchased today are good for flights from Jan. 11 to Feb. 14. Other fees may be added in some instances, according to the airlines.

In Other News
1
Turner voices support for Kevin McCarthy in speaker dust-up
2
Love of flying lands woman top WACO role
3
WSU alum honored for achievements
4
13 things you can do at Carillon Historical Park, Dayton’s 65-acre...
5
The Air Force’s local ‘software factory’ celebrates first anniversary

About the Author

Business Staff
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top