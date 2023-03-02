AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Cincinnati area

An AMBER Alert has been issued after for a 2-year-old boy from North College Hill near Cincinnati
Brandon Rozier Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt. The boy has black hair and brown eyes.
Lucy Renee Bullock, 22, was identified as a person of interest, according to Ohio AMBER Alert. She has brown hair and brown eyes and is 5′3″ and 135 pounds.
WCPO in Cincinnati reported police believe Bullock took Rozier from his babysitter and the babysitter’s car without permission.
She may be driving a black, four-door 2009 Saturn Vue with Ohio license plate umber JVU5960.
Rozier was taken around 5 a.m. Thursday, WCPO reported.
Anyone with information should call 911.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
About the Author