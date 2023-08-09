Ann Focke Mischler-Stemple of the Focke Meat family dies

The last of five sisters in line with the Oakwood family that operated the Focke Meat packaging plant in Dayton for nearly 100 years died Tuesday.

Ann Focke (Mischler) Stemple was born Sept. 18, 1929 in Dayton to Elmer and Marie Focke, one of 6 children. Ann and her four sisters were known in childhood as the “Focke girls”

Ann’s great grandmother Bernadette Focke founded Focke Meats in 1874 and the business was open until 1971. At one point, the plant employed 180 people. Her great grandmother Bernadette has been recognized as the first business woman of Dayton by the historical society.

Her mother Marie was the former Broadway singer and dancer known as Marie Berno from 1915 to 1920. She was the dance partner to the late Fred Astaire and his sister Adele.

Ann attended Oakwood Schools and later with her sisters, attended Georgetown Visitation Junior College in Washington, D.C. graduating in 1950.

Ann returned to Dayton, and while working at a law firm, met James J. Mischler Jr. of Troy. They were married on June 9, 1956 and raised their five children in Oakwood.

Ann volunteered with the Junior League, The Little Exchange, the PTA and later with a program to teach reading to illiterate adults. Kocke also volunteered with the Visiting Nurses Association and at a single mother’s support group.

For many years, Ann played tennis every chance she could get at the Dayton Country Club and the Dayton Indoor Tennis Club.

She was a devoted Catholic attending first St. Albert’s Church and later Holy Angels. Her faith was very important to her; her rosary a constant companion especially in later years. She also sang in the church choir and was an involved parishioner at St. Mark’s Catholic Church

In 1987, Ann married Bill Stemple and moved to Sea Girt, NJ. After Bill’s death, she stayed in Sea Girt.

In 2011, Ann moved to Lincoln Park Manor in Kettering where her sister, Connie Breen, also lived. Ann loved her friends at Lincoln Park, and was known for taking many walks around the neighborhood, going to concerts at the Fraze Pavilion and visiting with the friends after dinner.

Brookdale of Oakwood became her next home in 2016 where she again made many friends amongst the staff and residents.

Ann is survived by her five children and their spouses: Jim Mischler, Bill Mischler, Dave Mischler, Fred Mischler and Lisa Wolfe, Margo and Jim Philbin; her three stepchildren and their spouses: John Morris, Don and Cathie Stemple and Steve Stemple and 13 adored grandchildren: Kara Morris, Beth (Jay) Motley and daughter Lilla, Katie Morris, Julie Morris and Kevin Morris and daughter Lucia, Christie, Andy and Will Stemple , Gavin (Joanna) and Meriel Mischler, Lucy (Jake) and Rose Philbin and Bram and Phoebe Mischler along with many nieces and nephews, special friends, and special nephew Ed Breen and his wife, Cathy.

Ann will be buried in the Focke family plot at Calvary Cemetery next to her mother.

Arrangements are pending.