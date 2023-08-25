Another busy I-75 ramp near Dayton to close for six weeks

BreakingNews
As I-75 construction continues on the south side of Dayton, a new ramp closure will affect traffic for the next six weeks.

The highway entrance ramp from East Dixie Drive to I-75 North, at Exit 47 in West Carrollton, will close for 40 days, starting Thursday, Aug. 30.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials say the closure is necessary to continue I-75 reconstruction work in that area. All parts of Exit 47 will remain open except for the ramp to northbound I-75.

Another I-75 entrance ramp immediately to the north, at Dryden Road, has already been closed, and will remain so into 2025.

Drivers who would normally use the ramp from East Dixie to I-75 north are encouraged to take Dixie northeast to Ohio 741 and turn left onto 741. Continue north for about two miles, then take the ramp to I-75 that sits next to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District plant.

The I-75 entrance ramp at East Dixie Drive is projected to reopen in October. The overall I-75 reconstruction project in the West Carrollton-Moraine area will continue into 2025.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

