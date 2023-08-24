Another man pleads guilty in connection with 2022 Troy City Park shooting

TROY — A Piqua man who investigators said helped plan a drug-related shooting last August at Troy City Park via phone calls from prison pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Jesse Alexander, 29, was among six people charged in the Aug. 24, 2022, shooting at the Troy park in which a man was shot in the chest during what police said was a drug-related incident.

Alexander originally was charged with attempted aggravated murder with a firearm specification, conspiracy and felonious assault. The assault charge was amended to attempted felonious assault and Alexander was found guilty. The remaining charges were dismissed.

Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Alexander during the hearing to 30 months in prison to be served concurrent with prison terms he is serving out of Miami and Warren counties.

Prison phone call recordings included discussions between Alexander and others planning the shooting, said Matthew Joseph, an assistant county prosecutor.

One defendant in the shooting still has a case pending in the court. Others have pleaded guilty to charges including attempted tampering with evidence, attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, and Courtney McCarel-Kraska of Troy pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification, among other charges.