Antioch College president to retire

Tom Manley will retire as the president of Antioch College at the end of the academic year in 2021.
Manley began his tenure as president in March 2016 after serving as president of Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland, Oregon for 12 years.
“It’s remarkable just how quickly the last four and half years have gone,” he said. “It’s an honor to be at Antioch College each day, amidst such rich history and at a time when its bold, big-picture thinking, embodied in programs like Antioch College Works, is vitally needed in higher education.”
When Manley arrived at the college, Antioch was facing a $7 million budget shortfall and the new president needed to begin a process of “curricular innovation that would distinguish the college.”
“Under his guidance, Antioch has articulated a vision for a new kind of college— a college of action — where students own their education, learn experientially and act for justice,” stated a Tuesday release from the college announcing Manley’s retirement.
The Antioch board of trustees said it will announce a presidential transition plan in the fall.
The president will focus his efforts on ensuring the success of the Antioch College Works program during his final year.
Announced in December, the program addresses the affordability, accessibility, and value of the applied liberal arts by providing guaranteed full-tuition scholarships to Pell (Grant) eligible students, according to the release. It also aims to offer opportunities for real-world work experience and preparedness for all students through campus and community jobs, and both international and post-graduate job placements.
“I am very excited by the opportunity to focus on that groundbreaking program in the coming year. There’s lots to do,” Manley said.
The program is projected to double its enrollment of students at the start of the fall semester.
“We are glad to have one more year of Tom’s characteristically collaborative leadership as Antioch continues to face daunting challenges, and I take this opportunity to assure you that the Board is determined to continue the vital work of bringing Antioch College forward in a world that needs it now more than ever,” said Maureen Lynch, board of trustees chair.