Antioch College president to retire

The Antioch board of trustees said it will announce a presidential transition plan in the fall.

The president will focus his efforts on ensuring the success of the Antioch College Works program during his final year.

Announced in December, the program addresses the affordability, accessibility, and value of the applied liberal arts by providing guaranteed full-tuition scholarships to Pell (Grant) eligible students, according to the release. It also aims to offer opportunities for real-world work experience and preparedness for all students through campus and community jobs, and both international and post-graduate job placements.

“I am very excited by the opportunity to focus on that groundbreaking program in the coming year. There’s lots to do,” Manley said.

The program is projected to double its enrollment of students at the start of the fall semester.

“We are glad to have one more year of Tom’s characteristically collaborative leadership as Antioch continues to face daunting challenges, and I take this opportunity to assure you that the Board is determined to continue the vital work of bringing Antioch College forward in a world that needs it now more than ever,” said Maureen Lynch, board of trustees chair.