Arcade hotel nears as Port Authority backs updated ‘North Arcade’ lease

The overall redevelopment of the Arcade has invested about $100 million into several buildings around a renovated historic rotunda.

Developer Cross Street Partners said in May 2022 it planned to invest about $35 million in the North Arcade.

“They want to close on this in the April time period, and then start construction on the hotel and access from Third Street into the main rotunda,” Geraghty said Tuesday.

The Port Authority’s support for the project, a capital lease structure, is similar to the port’s role in early Arcade development.

Capital lease transactions are deals that allow the port to shield new construction projects from state and local sales taxes on the purchase of construction materials, then leasing the improvements to an occupant company on a capital lease basis.

Dave Williams, senior development director for Cross Street Partners, agreed with the Port Authority’s timeline and said preparation for construction and site work for the hotel have already started. He said the hotel may open in the second quarter next year.

Also Tuesday, trustees voted to approve $7.95 million in tax-exempt revenue bonds for the Delco District parking facility in the 536,261-square-foot former Mendelson’s building, which developer Crawford Hoying is remaking for residential and commercial uses.

The facility will offer about 482 parking spaces, according to Port Authority documents.

The port has supported all three facets of that project — residential, commercial and parking.